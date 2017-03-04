Fire razes 16 huts in Nganglam

A fire razed 16 huts to the ground at Kangrizi, Dungsam Cement Corporation Limited’s quarry site in Nganglam, Pema Gatshel.

The fire took place at around 1 PM today.

The huts were used as a workshop, store, guest rooms and residence of the employees of private companies.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Though there were no reports of any casualty, the fire damaged all the belongings.

The huts were made out of CGI sheets.

Emergency kits were issued to all the ten families by the Dungkhag disaster management team.