99 join the police force

Mar 4 2017

A batch of 99 police from Jigmeling Police Training Center in Sarpang will join the police force in the country.

The passing out parade for the 59th batch of new police recruits was held today at the center.

79 male and 20 female police completed their yearlong training.

Home Minister Dawa Gyeltshen graced the ceremony.

They were trained on outdoor activities including weapon training, drill minor tactics and games and sports.

They were also familiarized on the Penal Code of Bhutan, Criminal Procedures Code and other laws.