Buli Lhatsho Karpo wins archery tournament in Gelegphu

Mar 4 2017

Buli Lhatsho Karpo emerged winner of the 5 star Yangphyel style league cum knock-out archery tournament in Gelegphu.

The final was played today.

Team Namcha came second while Singyekarp team bagged the third position.

17 teams including teams from other dzongkhags took part in the tournament.

It was organized to promote the games and sports in the region.