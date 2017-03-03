Inclusion of English marks to apply for scholarships leaves Class XII science graduates disappointed

Mar 3 2017

The inclusion of English marks to apply for scholarships abroad has left the class XII science graduates disappointed.

The new criterion set by the Department of Adult and Higher Education includes English marks in the merit ranking with the aggregate marks in Science. This means if a Science student scores high in English, there is a better chance of getting government scholarships abroad.

Earlier, the English marks are not included, though students have to score a minimum of 55 percent.

Students said the new criterion is affecting their ranking despite scoring high marks in Science subjects.

“I scored sixties in English but still my ranking comes down. It is disheartening.”

“They have to really see if they want an engineer who is really good in language or an engineer who is good in their skills,” said another class XII science graduate.

Meanwhile, the Department of Adult and Higher Education said the new criterion is set up to ease students’ admission abroad since English is the medium of instruction for any courses.

The other reason they said was based on past experiences of the students’ poor performances in International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

Students need to appear IELTS in order to get scholarships abroad.

A total of 194 in-country and ex-country undergraduate scholarship slots in various professional and non-professional courses were announced for this year.