Lack of bridge worries locals of Duenchhukha

Mar 3 2017

With monsoon season just round the corner, people of Duenchhukha Gewog in Samtse are worried that the re-construction of bailey suspension bridge has not yet started.

The bridge collapsed in July last year when the connection of two sides of the bridge was ongoing. The 128-metre bailey suspension bridge was supposed to connect the Gewog with rest of the Dzongkhag.

Over 400 households of the Gewog currently use a temporary bridge which will soon be de-launched when monsoon starts.

This is the biggest challenge for the locals to transport goods.

“We have to travel for about three hours to reach our home after crossing the bridge. Without a bridge it will be difficult for us,” said Ghana Shyam, a villager of Duenchhukha.

Hiring of people is also not easy.

“We cannot find people to help us carry our things. So we have to hire horses to reach our things at home which are also difficult,” said another villager, Dhan Bahadur.

People said absence of a bridge also hampered developmental activities in the Gewog.

However, Department of Roads official in Samtse who is supervising the project say the reconstruction works will start from the beginning of next month. Works will be completed within 45 days.

According to the officials the works has been delayed due to some issues in transportation of the materials from India.

Eight workers died after the bridge collapsed last year. The cause of the incident is still not known. The construction of the bridge began in 2012.