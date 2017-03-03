One missing and three killed in an accident

Police and locals are still searching for the seven-year-old boy, missing after the bolero pickup truck he was travelling in veered off the road in Chhumig, Bumthang.

The accident took place along the Ura-Nangar bypass, yesterday night.

The boy was travelling with his parents and a sister. Three of them died on the spot.

They were on their way to Choongphel from Nimalung monastery. Police suspect speeding as the cause of the accident.