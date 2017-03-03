Lack of polliniser trees and poor management delays fruiting of hazelnuts

A team from Mountain Hazelnut Venture Private Limited visited the hazelnut orchards in Pema Gatshel, recently. The visit was made following the discussion in Dzongkhag Tshogdu that hazelnut trees are not bearing fruits.

The team found out shortage of polliniser trees and poor management of the orchards is delaying the fruiting of hazelnuts.

The report was submitted to the Dzongkhag Administration, yesterday.

“People should manage the orchard properly with irrigation, proper fencing, and then it will bear fruits,” said the consultant of the Mountain Hazelnut Venture private limited, Dungtu.

The regional project officer, Loday said they are also assisting the farmers in pollination their orchards.

“The pollens are exported from the third countries and we are helping farmers to pollinate the trees, which already have female flowers.”

The project has already started the artificial pollination and they will also be supplying polliniser trees.

“Shortage of polliniser trees is not only in Pema Gatshel, it is a problem in all the hazelnut plantation areas. To address the issue, we have 700,000 polliniser trees in our nurseries. We will soon be distributing these trees to the farmers,” added the regional project officer.

The project is also supplying solar fence, barbered fence and water tanks to the farmers on cost sharing basis to improve the production.

There are 126 hazelnut fields with more than 100,000 hazelnuts plants in the Dzongkhag.