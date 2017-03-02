Over 500 acres of forest in Zobel Gewog converted into community forest

More than 500 acres of forest in three villages of Zobel Gewog of Pema Gatshel was converted into a community forest.

Agriculture and Forests minister Yeshey Dorji handed over the certificate to the three groups recently.

Members of the community forest will now be responsible for the management of the community forest.

The Chief Forestry Officer of the Territorial Range Office in Pema Gatshel, Ugyen said the community forest progamme will ensure sustainable management and utilisation of forest.

“It will also help protect water sources and enable the communities to earn extra income. They can sell the excess wood and non-wood products from the forest.”

The Agriculture and Forests minister urged the members to manage the community forest properly.

“It is your forest, so you have to protect it. In a rural setting, we depend on livestock, agriculture and forest for sustenance. The ministry is bringing development in the livestock and agriculture sectors. Regarding the forest, we are handing over it management to the people in line with the policy of decentralisation.”

As of now, there are more than 9,500 acres of community forest in the dzongkhag benefitting over 2200 households.