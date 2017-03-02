A seminar to commemorate 30th anniversary of Bhutan-South Korea friendship

Mar 2 2017

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and South Korea, a daylong seminar on economic development was held at the Royal Institute of Management in Thimphu, today.

At the seminar, the ambassador of Republic of Korea to Bhutan Ahn Seong Doo said the two countries have been sharing a cordial relationship for the last 30 years.

He said they will continue their support to Bhutan in human resources development and sports fields like taekwondo, archery and soccer among others.

“We invited more than 400 government officials to be trained in Korea and we also provided equipment like protocol vehicles”

Bhutan and South Korea established diplomatic relations in 1987.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador and his delegations called on the Foreign Minister, yesterday afternoon.

During meeting, Lyonpo Damcho Dorji expressed appreciation to the Government of Republic of Korea on behalf for the people and the Royal Government for decades of goodwill and generous assistance.

Later in the evening, Foreign Minister hosted a reception for the Ambassador and the delegations.