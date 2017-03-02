Works underway to decongest traffic in Trashigang town

Mar 2 2017

Works are in full swing to decongest traffic and parking space in Trashigang town. The ongoing construction of road widening and parking space is expected to be complete by mid of this year.

At present, with limited parking space and narrow roads it is inconvenient for the motorists while driving around the town.

“I drove around three times looking for a parking space. It is difficult to find a parking space in the town,” said one of the motorists, Pema.

Residents said for taxis it is not much a problem since they are allocated their own space. They added it is an issue especially with the private vehicles.

To address the issue, the Dzongkhag administration is carrying out road widening works in the town worth over Nu 5 M from the Dzongkhag Development grant.

Works are also underway to construct a bypass road near the old Bhutan Telecom office. The bypass, which resembles a flyover bridge, will have a parking space for vehicles underneath it.

The construction of bypass will require an additional Nu 12 M since its budget outlay was Nu 6 M. The additional budget has already been proposed to the government.