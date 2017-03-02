Country’s first and biggest Asphalt Mixing Plant opens

To enhance efficiency and quality of road construction, the country’s first and biggest Asphalt Mixing Plant opened today at Memelakha in Thimphu.

It was constructed by the Construction Development Corporation Limited (CDCL).

An asphalt mixing plant is a machine designed to produce asphalt to construct roads in an environmentally friendly manner.

The giant asphalt mixing plant will now replace the traditional method of preparing asphalt.

The plant mixes all the aggregates efficiently before the final mixture is collected in the collecting truck. The truck then spreads the mixture onto the roadbed.

The Director of Department of Corporate Services, Pema Wangchuk said traditionally, firewood was used to melt asphalt and mix all the aggregates. It also used to be labour intensive.

“Now we need not have to cut the trees to burn the asphalt. It also saves time and on the other hand this has the highest production capacity where within one hour it can produce about 60 tons. So in that way it is going to increase the efficiency and quality of our road.”

And one of the unique features that make this mixing plant environmentally friendly is the waste dust collector.

The dust is collected and passed through the water where it is purified thereby purifying the air that goes back to the atmosphere.

The mixing plant was constructed at a cost of Nu 20 million.

CDCL will begin using the mixing plant by constructing roads in Thimphu city areas. The corporation also plans to use the mixing plant in the four western districts.