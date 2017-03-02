New UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative present credentials to FM

Mar 2 2017

The new UN Resident Coordinator and UN Development Programme Resident Representative in Bhutan, Gerald Daly presented his credentials to the Foreign Minister Damcho Dorji in the capital, today.

Gerald Daly from Ireland succeeds Christina Carlson, who served from July 2013 to August 2016.

Gerald Daly has Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy from the USA.

Before being appointed as the UNDP Resident Representative and UN Resident Coordinator, he worked as a Policy Adviser and Team Leader with the UN Development Operations Coordination office /UNDG in New York from 2011.

He also served as the World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director and Representative in Thimphu.