Samrang’s Mega Farm construction benefits the locals

Mar 2 2017

The ongoing construction works for the National Integrated Livestock mega farm at Samrang in Samdrup Jongkhar has transformed the quiet and isolated Gewog into a bustling area.

Villagers say even those who left the community have started to return to their village.

Today, there are 31 households in the Gewog compared to eighteen households, four years ago.

Samrang Gup, Tara Bir Bista shared that the gewog has seen a lot of development due to the project.

“Before, the area was all covered by forest. But not anymore. The number of shops has also increased from 2 to 6 and we have a lodge too.”

Locals have also started getting jobs in construction works. Some of them earn Nu 250 to Nu 300 in a day.

Agriculture minister Yeshey Dorji during his recent visit to the farm encouraged villagers to explore and start their own farms.

“Locals can sell their dairy and poultry products to the mega farm.”

Not only this. Lyonpo said more than 300 workers will come to work at the mega farm.

“So you can cultivate rice and vegetables for them. It is a good business opportunity,” the minister added.

The mega farm, spread out in 800 acres land will have fishery, piggery, heifer farm, buffalo farm, broiler farm and goat farm, among others.

The project engineer said the farm will be functional from 2018. Works started from 2015.