Patient dies after helicopter evacuating him could not fly due to bad weather

Mar 1 2017

A 25-year-old man from Trashigang, died on his way to the National Referral Hospital in Thimphu this evening, after the helicopter evacuating him could not fly over Pelela pass due to bad weather.

The patient was airlifted from Bumthang at around 4 PM today. The helicopter landed at Trongsa, after several failed attempts to cross Pelela pass before it became dark.

The patient was declared dead by the time the helicopter landed in Trongsa at 6 PM.