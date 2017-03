Thri-lung transmission begins in Paro

Mar 1 2017

Sangye Ngyepa Rinpoche is presiding over the six day Thri-lung which started today in Paro.

It is to empower monks and priests in the country with Bum Ja lung and Gyalsay Laglen’s Ka-thri transmissions.

According to the organisers, many of the monks and priests in the country are not empowered with Bum Ja lung.

The Thri-lung is conducted by Paro Zhenphen Jangsem Tshogpa.