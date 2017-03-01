Fire in Thimphu razes eight shops and five semi-permanent huts

Mar 1 2017

A fire at Kabesa in Thimphu razed eight shops and a residential dwelling to the ground, this afternoon.

Nine families lost their homes, businesses and belongings in the blaze.

Firefighters, police personnel and DeSuups helped the locals contain the fire.

The cause of the fire, however, is not yet known.

“I and my wife, on our way back home came to know of the fire here. We have nine tenants including eight shopkeepers. By the time we reached here, the houses were all on fire and could not save any of our belongings,” said the house owner, Sonam Dorji.

A Tailor Shop Owner Pemba said he saw the fire coming out from the back of his house and razed all over their apartment.

“It was too late to think about saving belongings.”

In another fire incident today, five army staff units were completely burned down at the Lungtenphu Army Camp in Thimphu.

The incident is supposed to have taken place around 10 AM in the morning, although it was only detected half an hour later.

Firefighters were unable to save the five semi-permanent huts made from roofing sheets.

However, there were no casualties as the homes were empty when the fire took place.

Officials were unable to determine the cause of the fire.