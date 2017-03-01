Woman charged for burglary and arson

Mar 1 2017

The preliminary hearing for a case involving a 34-year-old woman charged with burglary and arson was held at the Monggar District Court, today.

According to OAG, the suspect broke into a house in Monggar Kidekhar and allegedly stole valuables including jewelleries and cash.

The incident took place in January, this year.

She is also alleged of having set the house on fire four days later to clear the evidence.

However, neighbours saw the fire and were able to contain the fire from spreading. Only the bedroom was damaged.

The occupants were away in Phuentshogling at the time of incident.