PIT filing extended till March 15

Mar 1 2017

The last date for filing of Personal Income Tax (PIT) has been extended by two more weeks. The initial deadline was February 28.

Revenue and Customs officials said 40 percent of the registered tax payers have not filed their tax yet. The extension, they added, is also to assist those filing the tax manually.

The Joint Collector of Department of Revenue and Customs, Ugyen Wangdi said filing of PIT has been extended till March 15 because of lots of holidays in between.

“If they file after 15th March, tax payers will be fined for late filing. It is Nu 100 per day.”

So far, close to 61,300 registered tax payers have filed their returns, with majority of them filing online.

There are over 100,000 registered Personal Income Tax payers in the country.