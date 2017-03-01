Dr. Kinley Tenzin honoured as one of the world’s Most Impactful Green Leaders

The Executive Director of the Royal Society for Protection of Nature, Dr. Kinley Tenzin was honoured as one of the world’s 50 Most Impactful Green Leaders during the sixth edition of the World Corporate Social Responsibility day.

The event was held recently in Mumbai, India.

The award endorsed by Global Green Future Summit and Leadership Awards, recognised the world’s 50 Green Leaders in light of their commitment and achievement in conserving energy, reducing and recycling waste and promoting responsible disposing.