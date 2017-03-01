Tashi Norbu of Jigme Sherubling CS- new topper for BHSEC 2016 Arts stream

Mar 1 2017

Tashi Norbu from Jigme Sherubling Central School in Khaling is now the new national topper for BHSEC (class 12) 2016 Arts stream.

He secured 86.25 percent after a group of his friends re-checked his Dzongkha paper 2 along with their papers.

Tashi Norbu scored 89.5 in Dzongkha paper 2 after the re-check. Earlier he got 63.

“I hoped for very high marks in this subject as I like the subject. When BCSEA declared the result, I was not happy at the beginning. I did not have any doubt upon the BCSEA institution. I thought I have made mistakes in the paper. However my friend encouraged me to do re-check and they did it on behalf of me paying my fee.”

In January, Bhutan Council for School Examinations and Assessment (BCSEA) declared Ugyen Phuntsho of Kelki Higher Secondary as the Arts topper with 84.5%. That time Tashi Norbu was in fourth position.

Tashi Norbu, an orphan from Sakteng Gewog in Trashigang is one of the kidu recipients of His Majesty the King since his primary education.

According to BCSEA’s Secretary, Tenzin Dorji the mistake was found while punching the final marks. He accepted that the council has made the mistake.

Now, with the change, the previous topper takes the second position. Thus, the sequence has also changed.

BCSEA announced the results for paper re-check on February 24.

A total of 278 candidates applied for re-check but found changes only in Tashi Norbu’s paper.

Students have to pay Nu 300 to BCSEA for a paper re-check.