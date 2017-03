Dagana Police on a look out for a murder suspect

Mar 1 2017

The Police in Dagana are looking for a man involved in a murder of a woman. The man believed to be in his 50s is suspected of having stabbed the deceased in her 40s twice on the stomach and chest.

The woman died on the way to Tsirang hospital.

The incident took place at around 8 PM, yesterday at Pangna village under Drukjeygang Gewog in Dagana.