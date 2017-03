His Holiness administers Tshepamey Wang

Mar 1 2017

More than 20,000 devotees received Tshepamey blessing from His Holiness the Je Khenpo in Wangdue Phodrang, today.

They gathered at the Tencholing military training centre, where the eight-day Moenlam Chenmo was conducted.

His Holiness presided over the first ever Moenlam Chenmo in Wangdue, which concluded yesterday.

It will be an annual event from now on.