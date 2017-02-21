Fire razes house to ground in Shaba

A family of two in Shaba, Paro has lost all their belongings after a fire razed their house to the ground last night.

The two-storied traditional house caught fire around 9:45 pm.

The owner of the house was away on pilgrimage. Her son was home all by himself during the incident. He is reported to have suffered burns on his feet while trying to save the family’s cattle.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. The Dzongkhag Kidu Office is providing the family a semso of Nu 10,000 and a relief kit.