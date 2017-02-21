Third pay commission formed

The third pay commission has been formed today. The commission also held its first meeting this morning.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay made the announcement to the public at the birth anniversary celebration at Changlingmithang, Thimphu today.

The finance secretary, Nim Dorji who is the chairperson said the pay commission is required to examine and recommend the revision of pay, allowances and benefits of the local government members and the Foreign Service entitlement.

“The commission has decided, in terms of time line, to submit the report to the government within two months time, and then as required by the parliamentary process, the government will submit the report to the upcoming summer session of the national assembly.”

As for the percentage of increase and what benefits will be given, the finance secretary said it will be known only later as the pay commission has not yet started its works.