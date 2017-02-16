Dissatisfaction over Thimphu-Lhuentse Bus Service

Local leaders of Lhuentse are not very happy with the public transport bus service between Thimphu and Lhuentse. At the Dzongkhag Tshogdue held today, local leaders said they have received complaints from the people about the bus service being unreliable.

There are two bus services between Thimphu and Lhuentse in a week, both operated by Dhug Transport.

Tsaenkhar Gup, Tsheten Wangdi said people have shared several instances of the buses breaking down on the way often due to mechanical failure leaving the passengers stranded.

The Base In charge of the Road Safety and Transport Authority (RSTA) office in Lhuentse, Damcho Dorji blamed the bad road condition.

He also attributed the problem to the passengers carrying too much luggage.

“RSTA’s public transport rules permit passenger buses to operate for 10 years. The present bus has not been in service for 10 years yet. Suspending the bus service would cause more inconveniences to the public, so we ask the bus operator to carry out maintenance.”