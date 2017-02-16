A man arrested for alleged impersonation

A 23-year-old man from Samdrup Jongkhar is under Gelegphu police custody for alleged impersonation.

The suspect, according to police, claimed to be a reporter of the Bhutan Broadcasting Service (BBS) on two different occasions.

In an incident on January 28, the suspect stole a gold ring from a 65-year-old woman.

The victim met the suspect on her way home from the Gelegphu hospital. She said the man introduced himself as a BBS Reporter and escorted her home.

“He asked me to take off my ring, necklace and even earnings reasoning that it causes cancer, according to medical research. I did not believe him but he insisted it’s true. So I just took off my ring and put it in my purse that contained Nu 2,000.”

The victim found that her gold ring was missing from her purse only on the morning of February 6 while getting dressed for the annual tshechu. The case was reported to the police two days later.

Upon interrogation, the suspect also confessed of impersonating as a BBS reporter and marrying a girl.

The incident happened in Panbang under Zhemgang dzongkhag.

The suspect stayed with the girl for about a week.

Police say, the suspect is a repeated offender and was convicted for impersonation in 2014 as well.