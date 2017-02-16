Online performance assessment system launched

Feb 16 2017

An online system aimed at improving public service delivery through proper performance management has been launched. Called Managing for Excellence or MaX Online System, the initiative will enable civil servants to submit their performance appraisal online.

The online system is expected to help ensure that individual’s performance is in line with their respective organisation’s objectives.

It will also help identify performing and non-performing civil servants. The director of the Royal Civil Service Commission, Tashi Pem said individual public service providers will be recorded and evaluated based on their performance.

“At the end of the evaluation, we will also be doing a moderation exercise where the individuals would be categorized according to their performance level.”

The online system was developed with financial assistance from the Austrian Development Cooperation.