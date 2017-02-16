Draktsho advocacy in the east

Draktsho Vocational Centre for Special Children and Youth in Trashigang is going door-to-door to sensitise parents and physically challenged people on the services offered by the centre.

Officials from the centre are visiting homes in targeted villages under five eastern districts.

According to the Principal of Draktsho East, Karma Garab Dorji, due to lack of awareness, some parents still believe that people with special needs should be kept at homes.

“After visiting three to four Gewogs, we came to know that most parents do not have idea regarding the services provided by Draktsho Institute. While creating awareness today, we receive positive response from parents saying that they want to send their children with disabilities to our institute.”

The advocacy campaign has helped some parents to take decision in sending their children with special needs to the centre.

“Officials shared us about the services provided by the centre. I think it is a good opportunity for parent like us to send our children living with disability to Draktsho,” said one of parents, Kelzang Namgay.

The advocacy programme was organised for the first time with support from Open Your Heart to Bhutan, a UK based Charity to help children with special needs.