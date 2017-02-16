His Holiness consecrates Yigja Dungkhor in Gelegphu

Feb 16 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo consecrated the newly built Yigja Dungkhor at Pelrithang Army Campus in Gelegphu, yesterday.

Lam Tshering initiated the construction of the Yigja Dungkhor.

He said it is being constructed to celebrate the birth anniversary of His Royal Highness The Gyalsey, for senior citizens of army personnel and well being of all sentient beings.

The Yigja Dungkhor was constructed at the cost of Nu 7.5 M.