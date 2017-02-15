Road user groups in Dophuchen Gewog to monitor farm roads in their gewog

Farmers of Dophuchen Gewog in Samtse volunteered to carry out minor maintenance of farm roads in their gewog by themselves.

The farmers, about 500 of them, formed seven road user groups to monitor farm roads in the gewog.

The farmers will clear drains and vegetations alongside the farm roads, and fill its potholes whenever required. Every household will also contribute Nu 200 annually for the maintenance works.

The seven groups will be led by a chairperson each, elected during a recent meeting.

Farmers say carrying out minor maintenance by themselves will not only benefit them but expenses incurred on government can also be reduced.

They say the initiative will benefit them in transporting their farm produce even during monsoon season.

“I do not see any disadvantage in forming such groups. It will only benefit the people. Just in case our farm roads need major maintenance, we decided to approach the government for help,” said a farmer of Dophuchen, Tobgay Drukpa.

Agriculture officials said the forming of road user groups is as mandated by the Guidelines for Farm Road Development, 2013.

They added, earlier, the initiative was not successful in some gewogs as they could not garner enough support from the farmers.

However, this time, with the people of Dophuchen, it is otherwise.

“The main objective of such an initiative is to transfer the ownership from the government to the beneficiaries and encourage them to take care of the roads. It is also to make them more independent,” said the Dzongkhag Agriculture Officer, Ngawang.

He added that henceforth, beneficiaries will take care of the minor maintenance needed in their gewog’s farm roads.

The farmers also underwent a three-day training on farm road maintenance.