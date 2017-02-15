Kamji road opens to heavy vehicles

Feb 15 2017

The road stretch at Kamji opened for heavy vehicles from today.

Recently, due to the restoration works, heavy vehicles were diverted from Pasakha-Manitar bypass route.

After the road was damaged during monsoon season last July, a temporary bridge was built in the area.

Earlier this month, Project DANTAK removed the temporary Bailey bridge in order to be replaced by a road.

Kamji is 22 kilometres away from Phuentshogling town towards Thimphu.

Works and Human Settlement Minister Dorji Choden, Indian Ambassador to Bhutan Jaideep Sarkar, DANTAK officials and other dignitaries were present during the event.