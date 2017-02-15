Footballers complain about unhygienic toilets

Footballers in the capital are complaining about the poor sanitation of toilets at the Changlingmithang and Changjiji football stadiums.

They say the toilets are unhygienic due to inconsistent water supply.

“Every time we come to play the game, the toilets are dirty,” said a footballer, J.C.

While others said it is not fair when they have to pay fees to play the game.

“We have to pay fees of about Nu 3,500. Toilet is the main issue here. These days Thimphu league kicked off. There are lots of spectators. We would like to request to provide water in the toilets,” said another footballer, Jigme Wangchuk.

Bhutan Olympic Committee said, the problem at Changlingmithang will be addressed once the stadium renovation work is complete.

“We have decided to make a water tank near the stadium and harvest water from the underground. The harvested water will be used for cleaning toilets,” said the Project Manager of Bhutan Olympic Committee, Kinley Tshering.

But for the water supply problem at Changjiji stadium toilets, Thimphu Thromde said they did not receive any complaints.

