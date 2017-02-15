Bhutanese Taekwondo team brings home gold

Feb 15 2017

Seven female Taekwondo athletes from Bhutan won two gold and five silver medals at the recently held Taekwondo Championships in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The athletes arrived into the country today.

Jangchub Choden and Yeshi Wangmo won a gold each, while Karma Wangmo, Tenzin Wangmo, Kinzang Choden, Lham Tshering and Chimi Dolma won silver medals.

A total of eight female and three male athletes took part in the Championships.

The competition was held from February 9 to 11.

Six hundred athletes from nine countries participated in the first Kathmandu International Taekwondo Championships.