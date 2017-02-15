Farm road benefits villagers even before its completion

Feb 15 2017

Works to construct a farm road from Wongthig to Zangthig under Lauri Gewog in Samdrup Jongkhar is in full swing.

Even before its completion, locals say the farm road has started benefiting them.

Of the total 10 kilometers, almost 7 kilometres of the farm road has been completed so far. This has made the lives of the villagers much easier.

“In the past, we have to go to Jomotshangkha Dungkhag to buy essential items. Now with the road, it is much easier to carry things. We can even travel at night,” said the Tshogpa of Zangthig Chiwog, Ugyen Namgay.

However, without a motorable bridge over Jomori and Zangthi River, villagers say they will not be able to bring any vehicles in the village.

Lauri Gewog Mangmi Tenzin Dorji said two bridges each will be constructed over Jomori and Zangthi River.

The construction of a bridge over Jomori at Wongthig has already begun. It is expected to complete in two to three months time.

As for the bridge over Zangthi River, the Mangmi said the gewog administration is looking for funds.

Meanwhile, the construction of farm road from Wongthig to Zangthig is scheduled to complete by April this year.