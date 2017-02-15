Kulamati and Panabi water shortage worsens

Feb 15 2017

Kulamati and Panabi villages of Phangkhar Gewog in Zhemgang still do not have access to sufficient safe drinking water.

While the problem is not new, it’s been a year now since the problem worsened. The shortage is particularly acute during winter months.

In summer, rainwater comes to their rescue. At other times, the villagers depend on a nearby stream.

It takes them about half an hour to fetch water from that stream. Pangkhar Gup Tshering Tashi said works are underway to put in place a new water supply in Kulamati village.

As for Panabi village, the problem is expected to be solved once the existing water pump for the village, which broke down a few months ago, is fixed.

However, the Gup said it’s not clear when the water pump maintenance work would be complete.