His Majesty grants Dhar to the newly appointed Secretaries

Feb 15 2017

His Majesty The King granted Dhar to appoint the Secretaries of International Boundaries and Foreign Ministry.

His Majesty also granted promotion to two Lieutenant Colonels from the RBG and RBA to the rank of Colonel.

Letho T Tangbi is the new secretary of International Boundaries, and Sonam Tshong is the new secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lieutenant Colonel Pema Tshering from the Royal Bhutan Army and Lieutenant Colonel Khitu Dukpa from the Royal Body Guards are promoted to the rank of Colonels.

The Secretaries to the Government are appointed by His Majesty The King as per the Constitution (Article 2.19): “on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, who shall obtain nominations from the Royal Civil Service Commission on the basis of merit and seniority and in accordance with other relevant rules and regulations.”