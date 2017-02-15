Five-storey and above buildings in thromdes need to have lift provision

Feb 15 2017

The Thromde coordination meeting in Phuentshogling decided the need to keep provisions for lifts in the buildings with five-storey and above.

The Bhutan Building Rules 2002 specifies the need for lifts once the level of the building crosses fifth floor.

Considering its positive impact, the meeting decided to implement the rule in four Thromdes.

The Executive Secretary of Phuentshogling Thromde, Wangchuk Thayey said since the country does not have enough space, they have no choice than to increase the height of the building.

“When we increase the vertical height of the building, the residents whosoever lives there, it consists of elderly people and disabled ones. If we do not maintain these facilities, it will be very problematic to our people.”

Even if the owner is not able to install the lift immediately, they are required to at least keep the provisions for the lift.

The rule is not applicable to the old buildings though.

The two day Thromde coordination meeting ended yesterday.