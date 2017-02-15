Court sentences Shingkhar Gup’s mother-in-law to six months compoundable prison term

The high court sentenced Shingkhar Gup’s mother-in-law to six months compoundable prison term for a government land encroachment case in Nyimzhong in Zhemgang.

The judgment was passed on Monday.

The Gup had built a house on the encroached land and registered the house under his mother-in-law’s name.

The judgment also asked the house owner to demolish part of the house that falls under the government land.

The case came into limelight in 2015.

A former Chimi of lower Wamling accused the gup of misusing authority, public funds, and making unilateral decision in some of the developmental activities in the gewog.