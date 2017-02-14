ATMs not always convenient

Feb 14 2017

Problems with Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) are always annoying, especially when the need for money is urgent.

For the past few days, people say this problem has worsened.

They share that the machines of almost all the banks are frequently malfunctioning while deducting their cash balances.

Since the introduction of ATMs, withdrawing cash has become more convenient and time saving.

But sometimes these machines do not work for various reasons.

Many say that the convenient form of withdrawing cash has now become inconvenient.

“It is really inconvenient especially when we are in need of cash,” said one of the customers.

They also added that while they were not able to withdraw cash from their machines, their balances would be deducted. And to get a refund, they say it takes a lot of time.

Meanwhile, the commercial banks say they have not received any such complaints.

An official from a bank shared that such problems are normal due to various reasons such as weak internet connection between the machine and the system, to use a banks card in another bank’s machine.