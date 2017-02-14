Construction of flood protection wall along Sunkosh River under progress

Construction of flood protection wall along the Sunkosh River is in full swing at Lhamoi Dzingkha Dungkhag in Dagana.

The construction of the 450 metres long wall began in January, this year. It is expected to be complete within eight months.

So far, about 40 percent of the works are complete. With support from the Dungkhag Administration, Local Government and Forestry Department, the project management is trying to complete the construction before the monsoon season.

With the completion, locals residing along the river will no longer have to worry about their lands being washed away during heavy rainfall.

Without the flood protection wall, locals have being losing acres of their land, every monsoon season.

The construction work is being carried out by Bhutan Builders Private Limited at a cost of more than Nu 27 million funded by the government.