His Holiness administers Tshewang

Feb 14 2017

More than 15,000 devotees received Tshewang or blessing for long life from His Holiness the Je Khenpo in Sarpang, today.

The week long Moenlam Chenmo or great prayer ceremony was held at Gelegphu football ground.

About 150 monks from Sarpang Rabdey and nearby Drasha and Gomdey recited Drakmar and Neten Chu-druk prayers.

Devotees said they feel blessed and fortunate for getting to attend the prayer ceremony.

The ceremony is being performed for the well being of the King, country and the people.

The annual Moenlam Chenmo in Sarpang was first initiated in 2006.