RBP officers promoted from Major to Lieutenant Colonel

Feb 14 2017

Upon approval of His Majesty The King, the Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering promoted three officers of the RBP from Major to Lieutenant Colonel, today.

Lieutenant Colonel Karma Leewang is the current Additional Superintendent of Police of the Intelligence and Investigation Bureau.

Lieutenant Colonel Dorji is the Officer Commanding in Samdrup Jongkhar.

Lieutenant Colonel Chaedup is the Additional Superintendent of Police of ICT division.