Investigation of Nganglam-Panbang highway begins

Feb 14 2017

A team of experts has begun an investigation into the condition of the 55 kilometre Nganglam-Panbang highway.

The team will investigate if the road is damaged because of the heavy vehicles or due to quality of the pavement.

They will also carry out inspection on design default, technical specification on construction, geographical test and traffic related issues.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay called for an investigation after his recent visit to Norboogang.

The road, which was blacktopped last year, has developed cracks and potholes at certain points.

The highway was constructed in 2015 with funds from the Asian Development Bank.