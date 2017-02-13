Four people detained for illicit trafficking of controlled substances

Thimphu Police arrested four people, including three women, for illicit trafficking of controlled substances on Tuesday last week.

Police seized more than seven hundred capsules along with other controlled substances.

The three women were arrested, after the police intercepted a man with controlled substances at Changjiji.

Illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances is a third felony crime, with prison term of five to nine years, according to Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Substance Abuse Act, 2015.