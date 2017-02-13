Locals reap benefits from community forest

Feb 13 2017

Members of the Yueling Chenzhen community forest of Yuedroongchhoeling under Langthil Gewog in Trongsa came together to celebrate the group’s success, yesterday.

The group earned almost Nu 1 million in the last four years through the sale of timbers and other forest products like Gooseberry.

The 32-member group was all smiles while celebrating their success.

People said they are thankful to the government for initiating community forest groups.

“When we started this community forest in 2012, I was very skeptical about its success. But now I am happy that we will be able to hand over this community forest to our younger generation,” said Rinzin Wangchuk, a member of the community forest.

The Gewog’s Mangmi Tshering said people now understand about the benefits of the community forest and take extra responsibility in taking care of it.

The Yueling Chhenzen community forest spreads over an area of 200 acres.