Food security is fundamental to happiness: PM

Feb 13 2017

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, the UAE today, Prime Minister said food security is fundamental to happiness.

Prime Minister is one of the panelists for the summit to discuss about the climate change and food security.

Prime Minister said majority of the world’s poor survive on agriculture and that climate change is threatening agriculture production.

“You can’t be happy if you are hungry,” said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister said unless climate change is controlled, the poor are going to be affected the most.

“Don’t over consume, don’t waste food, and don’t unnecessarily contribute to greenhouse gas emission. It makes matters worse for the poor, who are already desperate,” PM urged the world leaders.

Over 4,000 delegates are attending the summit in Dubai. Prominent speakers from across the world are discussing and presenting various global issues.

The three day summit is aimed at bringing together the world leaders and thinkers in discussing ways and means to finding balance between technological advancement and providing happiness and well-being to the world.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister also met with the UAE’s Minister for Climate Change and Environment, Japanese state Minister of Foreign Affairs, and UNDP Administrator, Helen Clark.

Later in the evening Prime Minister also met and interacted with the Bhutanese working in Dubai.

The three day visit ended today.