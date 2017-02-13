Selection of matrons and wardens unfair, says the graduates

Feb 13 2017

Some of the university graduates expressed disappointment over the selection of wardens and matrons in Trashigang and Trashi Yangtse.

Graduates said though it was announced earlier that the preferences will be given to university graduates, class 12 graduates were selected for the post.

Forty two matrons and wardens were selected last week for schools in Trashigang and Trashi Yangtse.

“I feel it was pre-selected, as there were fresh class twelve graduates without any experience. I completed my degree in 2011, and have some experience. I came all the way from Gaeddu with two children for the interview,” said Jampel Zangmo.

Other university graduates expressed similar view.

“I think it was pre-selected only. I can say that,” said another graduate, Rinzin Wangmo.

A total of 126 applicants were shortlisted for the post. Education Ministry announced the vacancies last month to recruit 101 matrons and wardens in boarding schools across the country on contract for 2 years.

Meantime, the Chief Education Officer of Trashigang shared that the selection was done by a panel of six members in a fair manner.

He said 33 university graduates and 9 class twelve graduates were selected based on their performance.

Fifty percent each for viva and academic marks were taken into account for the selection. He said different criterion was set for class twelve and graduates. For class twelve, 25 percent of class ten and twelve marks were added. However for graduates, 25 percent of degree and fifteen and ten percent from class twelve and ten were accounted.

“Actually this matron is meant for class twelve. Still then while short listing, the preference will be given to university graduates subject to fulfilling all the requirements. But during the viva, some of the graduates are not able to say even a word. Some of them have only degree certificate, they don’t even have co curricular and certificates they participated during school time,” says the Chief Education Officer of Trashigang, Phuntsho.

The 42 wardens and matrons will be placed in 21 boarding schools in Trashigang and Trashi Yangtse, starting next week.