Man dies in a vehicle accident

Feb 13 2017

A 43-year-old man died on the spot when the Bolero vehicle he was driving went off the road near Pam village under Tsamang Gewog in Monggar.

The vehicle fell 150 metres below the road.

The mishap occurred at around 6 PM yesterday.

The deceased, accompanied by his wife was travelling from Upper Gangtok to Pam when the accident occurred.

The deceased’s wife was admitted at the Monggar Regional Referral Hospital. Police suspect narrow road to have caused the accident.