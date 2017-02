Forest fire in Thimphu destroys 800 acres of blue pine and oak scrub

Feb 13 2017

A forest fire yesterday afternoon at Khasadrapchu in Thimphu damaged about 800 acres of blue pine forest and oak scrub.

Forestry officials said the fire is suspected to have started from an apple orchard in Sigay village above Khasadrapchu town.

Fire fighters comprising of DeSuups, forestry officials, armed force personnel, and locals managed to contain the fire after three hours.