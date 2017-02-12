People of Dorokha looking forward for a blacktopped road

Feb 12 2017

People of Dorokha Dungkhag are happy with progress of the ongoing blacktopping works of Samtse-Dorokha road.

The blacktopping of 16-kilometre of the total 26 kilometre from Halhalay on the Samtse-Phuentshogling highway has resumed earlier this month, after about a year.

From Samtse to Dorokha, it is 52 kilometres and is a three-hour drive.

With the ongoing blacktopping works, motorists are willing to stay in queue for hours to allow the labourers to carry out the works.

They say waiting is not a problem compared to the comfort that they are hoping to enjoy after the road gets blacktopped.

“Our road had been blacktopped till halfway. We are excited that the works are underway to blacktop the remaining road,” said a motorist.

People are looking forward for the works to be complete on time. It is expected to be complete by March 15.

However, Department of Roads (DoR) says even after giving eleven months extension to the contractor, works are not progressing well.

“I think they may not be able to complete their works within the given time because there is still a lot to be done. And the monsoon season is also approaching,” said the Site Engineer of DoR, Ram Bahadhur Bhujel.

The site engineer of the construction company, Mohanan agreed that it is not possible to meet the deadline.

“We have very limited time and we are facing labour and budget shortage. But we are planning to complete by the end of Apri, this year.”

The blacktopping works was supposed to be complete by March last year.

So far, more than 7 kilometres of the blacktopping work is complete.